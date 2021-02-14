Advertisement

Hononegah holds off Winnebago 60-51 in battle of the Indians

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After Belvidere North paused its varsity girls team due to COVID concerns, it left Hononegah without an opponent on Saturday. The Indians quickly found a new team to take on in Winnebago out of the Big Northern Conference. Hononegah would go on to win the game 60-51 to move to 3-0 on the season.

Hono got off to a quick start, leading 8-1 in the first. But Bago battled back to get within five. Hononegah’s sharp shooting from behind the arc was the difference in this one. The Indians knocked down five threes in the first eight minutes.

Hononegah is back in action on Tuesday at Jefferson. Winnebago is back on the court at Dixon on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa found in Illinois
While most of the day will be dry Friday, we'll expect snow to return by Friday night.
FIRST ALERT: First of three snow systems to arrive Thursday night ahead of next shot of bitterly cold air
A little more than two months since taking office Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley...
Winn. Co. State’s Attorney J. Hanley drops two murder charges since taking office
Cars are parked on a residential street during a snow emergency. (WBAY photo)
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall in region
Patrick Hingst the owner of Woodchips Barbeque, says when he heard that students at Lapeer...
Lapeer restaurant owner pays off school lunch debt

Latest News

Jefferson took on Auburn at home Saturday in a match-up of RPS 205 schools. The J-Hawks beat...
Jefferson beats Auburn 57-47 in RPS 205 rivalry game
Antonio Leavy had a big day for Jefferson.
Auburn vs. Jefferson, Boys Basketball - February 13, 2021
East defeated Harlem in a NIC-10 match-up against Harlem.
Harlem vs. East, Boys Basketball - February 13, 2021
Christian Life hosted South Beloit in a conference clash on Saturday. The Eagles beat the Sobos...
Christian Life holds serve at home, beats South Beloit 37-32