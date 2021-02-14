Hononegah holds off Winnebago 60-51 in battle of the Indians

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After Belvidere North paused its varsity girls team due to COVID concerns, it left Hononegah without an opponent on Saturday. The Indians quickly found a new team to take on in Winnebago out of the Big Northern Conference. Hononegah would go on to win the game 60-51 to move to 3-0 on the season.

Hono got off to a quick start, leading 8-1 in the first. But Bago battled back to get within five. Hononegah’s sharp shooting from behind the arc was the difference in this one. The Indians knocked down five threes in the first eight minutes.

Hononegah is back in action on Tuesday at Jefferson. Winnebago is back on the court at Dixon on Monday.

