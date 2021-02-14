Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous wind chills through Sunday morning with improvements long range

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cold, that’s been the best word to describe the weather pattern of February 2021 in the Rockford region with no signs of the cold lighting up in the near future. Expect the peak of the cold Saturday overnight and Sunday morning where wind chills of 25 to 30 degrees below zero are likely across much of the Stateline.

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect through noon Sunday for all of the Illinois counties in our viewing area. In addition, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our counties in southern Wisconsin also through midday Sunday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected tonight with frostbite likely in 10 to 20 minutes on exposed skin. Avoid spending time outdoors. If you must head out, bundle up from head to toe in multiple layers.

Wind Chill Warnings are posted for the Illinois part of the Stateline through noon Sunday
Wind Chill Warnings are posted for the Illinois part of the Stateline through noon Sunday
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected tonight with frostbite likely in 10 to 20 minutes on exposed skin. Avoid spending time outdoors. If you must head out, bundle up from head to toe in multiple layers.
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected tonight with frostbite likely in 10 to 20 minutes on exposed skin. Avoid spending time outdoors.

It’s a winter-filled scene across much of the United States, as us here in the Midwest are dealing with very cold temperatures while the southern portion of the country is talking about a winter storm to create a mess across several states Sunday then getting into the Ohio Valley Monday and Tuesday. The entire state of Texas is covered by winter storm warnings.

A few hit or miss snow chances can’t be ruled out through the next week. However, nothing big in the snowfall picture is in sight as of Saturday night. Temperatures will remain in the single digits for high temperatures through Monday before highs in the teens return Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day we’ll see a slight bump in temperatures, too getting into the 20s by the end of next week and eventually 30s by next weekend!

After come cold days, each day next week will see a slight increase in daily high temperatures.
After come cold days, each day next week will see a slight increase in daily high temperatures.

Signs are pointing for February 2021 to give us a break of the brutal cold by the months end, which could mean somewhat decent chances for some of the snow to melt. Rockford currently has a snow depth of 14 inches, Saturday marking the 14th consecutive day with at least 10 inches of snow on the ground. That’s the sixth longest streak on record.

A return to near or above normal temperatures is on the horizon by the end of the month.
A return to near or above normal temperatures is on the horizon by the end of the month.
Saturday marks the 14th consecutive day with 10 inches of snow at least on the ground. 6th longest streak on record.

