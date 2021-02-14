Dozens flood Eclipse Center for Black Women in Business Expo

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Dozens of vendors set up shop at the Eclipse Center in Beloit for the Black Women in Business Expo where people sell products and celebrate black history month.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better each year, the first year we were in a tattoo parlor with 12 vendors,” Co-Organizer Paquita Purnell said. “This year we’re at the Eclipse Event Center and we have 46 black women-owned businesses.”

From formal wear to balloons, each and every sale at the expo shows support for businesses owned by African American women.

“Just try to help promote their business, and make them better sellers,” Customer Bealvie Baenks said.

“In the context of black history we have been doing business and just doing phenomenal things under so much intense pressure,” Purnell said.

Purnell owns blessed Divine Creations selling gift baskets and other items. She says the expo gives her an opportunity to show off some of her best creations.

“People are starting to recognize this is the place to be to find unique things,” Purnell said.

Monarch Ambition makes custom and ready to wear clothing, Owner Jennifer Franklin soaks in every opportunity to show off her product but says it’s more important to make connections.

“It’s such a great experience owning your own business and finding out the ins and outs of everything,” Franklin said. “Just getting to network and see people like this on days like this and understanding that your business is something that everybody needs out here.”

Purnell says there was a waiting list for this year’s expo because so many vendors wanted to show off their products at the event. She says there could be one next year if more vendors want a booth at the expo.

