Dixon Police ask for public assistance in armed robery case

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon police say they need your help to identify a man in connection to a Friday night armed robbery.

Police say they’re looking for a man after an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m Friday at the Casey’s on 4th street in Dixon. Police describe the suspect as a white man last seen running north from the business.

Police officials ask anyone with information to call the Dixon Police Department.
