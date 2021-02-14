Dixon Police ask for public assistance in armed robery case

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon police say they need your help to identify a man in connection to a Friday night armed robbery.

Police say they’re looking for a man after an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m Friday at the Casey’s on 4th street in Dixon. Police describe the suspect as a white man last seen running north from the business.

Police officials ask anyone with information to call the Dixon Police Department. (WIFR)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.