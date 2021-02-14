Dixon Police ask for public assistance in armed robery case
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon police say they need your help to identify a man in connection to a Friday night armed robbery.
Police say they’re looking for a man after an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m Friday at the Casey’s on 4th street in Dixon. Police describe the suspect as a white man last seen running north from the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department.
