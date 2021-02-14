Advertisement

Church members volunteer to feed Rockford families

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church helped to feed many Rockford families during a food drive Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say nearly 500 families were able to drive off with a box of food enough to feed four people. Blue Cross Blue Shield along with the Northern Illinois Food Bank each donated 250 boxes to the event.

To help keep the event COVID-19 safe volunteers loaded the food into residents’ cars and recipients were asked to wear face masks. Organizers say it feels good to give back.

“You shall love your neighbor as yourself so first we love ourselves and out of that we grow to love our neighbors and it’s a great way to evangelize and bring people closer to God,” Church Director Diane Tomlinson said.

