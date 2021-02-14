Advertisement

Christian Life holds serve at home, beats South Beloit 37-32

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the top teams in the Northeastern Athletic Conference went at it in Rockford. Christian Life defeated South Beloit 37-32 on Saturday.

Neither team shot the ball or took care of it particularly well in the early going. The Eagles led 8-0 after the first quarter, and 12-6 at the half. The Sobos came out in the third quarter and doubled their first half total, making it a two-point game going to the fourth. But Christian Life was able to hang on down the stretch and hit a few free throws to secure the win.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Blake Burrows with 15, while the Sobos were led by Victor Ortega with 10.

