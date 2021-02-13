Advertisement

Winn. Co. State’s Attorney J. Hanley drops two murder charges since taking office

Hanley says there wasn’t enough evidence against 17-year-old Daisean Davis, and had to let him go.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A little more than two months since taking office Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley drops murder charges in two different cases.

The latest decision came Thursday after Hanley dismissed 17-year-old Daisean Davis of felony murder and armed robbery charges. Davis was accused of killing 21-year-old Cameron Dunlap last May in the 2200 block of Charles Street. Hanley says there wasn’t enough evidence against Davis, and had to let him go.

“It’s frustrating that in this case we have yet to be able to solve the crime, but it’s equally frustrating that people have to sit in jail when we’re not able to prove the case,” said Hanley.

“We’re very happy that the state’s attorney’s office reviewed the case, and made what we believe is a proper decision to dismiss the charges,” said defense attorney Glenn Jazwiec.

In December, Hanley dropped murder charges against Shawnqiz Lee who was accused of killing Julian Young in 2018.

