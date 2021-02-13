Stateline Slam Recap - February 12
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Here are the highlights and scores from the first Stateline Slam of 2021.
Boys
FINAL: Rockford Lutheran 68, Rockford Christian 46
FINAL: Winnebago 86, North Boone 42
FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 65, Oregon 42
FINAL: Dixon 48, Rock Falls 39
FINAL: Dakota 39, Orangeville 37
FINAL: Pecatonica 76, West Carrol 27
FINAL: Byron 59, Mendota 54
FINAL: Aquin 59, Pearl City 12
FINAL: Polo 40, Forreston 29
FINAL: Amboy 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 41
FINAL: Eastland 65, Milledgeville 42
FINAL: LaSalle-Peru 83, Rochelle 64
Girls:
FINAL: Rockford Lutheran 52, Rockford Christian 37
FINAL: Winnebago 71, North Boone 11
FINAL: Byron 44, Mendota 14
FINAL: Dixon 56, Rock Falls 49
FINAL: Genoa Kingston 48, Oregon 38
POSTPONED: Rochelle vs. LaSalle-Peru
