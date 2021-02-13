Advertisement

Stateline Slam Recap - February 12

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Here are the highlights and scores from the first Stateline Slam of 2021.

Boys

FINAL: Rockford Lutheran 68, Rockford Christian 46

FINAL: Winnebago 86, North Boone 42

FINAL: Genoa-Kingston 65, Oregon 42

FINAL: Dixon 48, Rock Falls 39

FINAL: Dakota 39, Orangeville 37

FINAL: Pecatonica 76, West Carrol 27

FINAL: Byron 59, Mendota 54

FINAL: Aquin 59, Pearl City 12

FINAL: Polo 40, Forreston 29

FINAL: Amboy 48, Ashton-Franklin Center 41

FINAL: Eastland 65, Milledgeville 42

FINAL: LaSalle-Peru 83, Rochelle 64

Girls:

FINAL: Rockford Lutheran 52, Rockford Christian 37

FINAL: Winnebago 71, North Boone 11

FINAL: Byron 44, Mendota 14

FINAL: Dixon 56, Rock Falls 49

FINAL: Genoa Kingston 48, Oregon 38

POSTPONED: Rochelle vs. LaSalle-Peru

