Advertisement

Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills

This is the first wind chill warning in the state line since a Polar Vortex ravaged the area two years ago.
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth...
Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth of their homes.(wifr)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A blast of chilly weather could be here to stay throughout the entire weekend, but some are still leaving their homes.

“It’s very cold,” said Carol Jankowski.

Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth of their homes. Carol Jankowski said she only ventured out to Target this weekend to finish some last minute, Valentine’s Day shopping.

“That’s it,” said Jankowski. “I’m not venturing out anymore.”

Madi Barnas agreed. With wind chills as low as 35 below zero, she said she only left the house with her family Saturday afternoon to help redecorate her sister’s room.

“We’re not going to be out tonight,” said Barnas. We’re just going out real quick to get her some stuff.”

This is the first wind chill warning in the state line since a polar vortex ravaged the area 2 years ago, but some shopped are unphased. Andre Parham said frigid temperatures won’t interfere with his weekend plans.

“It is my wife’s birthday today! So I’m out here trying to get a Valentine’s basket and a birthday present at the same time,” said Parham. “So this weather isn’t stopping me from the love of my life.”

David Benedict was also out buying Valentine’s gifts. He said he’s grateful it gives him an opportunity to escape the house and surprise his sweetheart.

“I think we’re all getting tired of the cold you know? We’re ready for spring,” said Benedict. “After this cold, hopefully we get some warmer temperatures and then we’re just downhill into March.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa found in Illinois
While most of the day will be dry Friday, we'll expect snow to return by Friday night.
FIRST ALERT: First of three snow systems to arrive Thursday night ahead of next shot of bitterly cold air
A little more than two months since taking office Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley...
Winn. Co. State’s Attorney J. Hanley drops two murder charges since taking office
Cars are parked on a residential street during a snow emergency. (WBAY photo)
Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall in region
Patrick Hingst the owner of Woodchips Barbeque, says when he heard that students at Lapeer...
Lapeer restaurant owner pays off school lunch debt

Latest News

Very cold weekend ahead for Valentine's Day
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 2/12/2021
A little more than two months since taking office Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley...
Winn. Co. State’s Attorney J. Hanley drops two murder charges since taking office
Cargo shipments soar at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Cargo shipments soar at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Boylan students celebrate Black History Month with original art
Boylan students celebrate Black History Month with original art