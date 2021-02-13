Some residents unphased by subzero wind chills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A blast of chilly weather could be here to stay throughout the entire weekend, but some are still leaving their homes.

“It’s very cold,” said Carol Jankowski.

Despite subfreezing temperatures and a wind chill warning people still emerge from the warmth of their homes. Carol Jankowski said she only ventured out to Target this weekend to finish some last minute, Valentine’s Day shopping.

“That’s it,” said Jankowski. “I’m not venturing out anymore.”

Madi Barnas agreed. With wind chills as low as 35 below zero, she said she only left the house with her family Saturday afternoon to help redecorate her sister’s room.

“We’re not going to be out tonight,” said Barnas. We’re just going out real quick to get her some stuff.”

This is the first wind chill warning in the state line since a polar vortex ravaged the area 2 years ago, but some shopped are unphased. Andre Parham said frigid temperatures won’t interfere with his weekend plans.

“It is my wife’s birthday today! So I’m out here trying to get a Valentine’s basket and a birthday present at the same time,” said Parham. “So this weather isn’t stopping me from the love of my life.”

David Benedict was also out buying Valentine’s gifts. He said he’s grateful it gives him an opportunity to escape the house and surprise his sweetheart.

“I think we’re all getting tired of the cold you know? We’re ready for spring,” said Benedict. “After this cold, hopefully we get some warmer temperatures and then we’re just downhill into March.”

