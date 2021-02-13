FIRST ALERT: Prolonged, steady snowfall into Saturday followed by more dangerous cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you used to the snow and cold? If you aren’t, you definitely will be as the Valentine’s Day weekend approaches. Much like Thursday night into Friday morning, we’re tracking another round of light accumulating snow followed by the sub-zero temperatures that return to the Stateline.

Wind Chill Advisories are in place for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside Counties in Illinois along with Green County in Wisconsin beginning at midnight. This will continue through noon Saturday as these areas will likely see wind chills approach -20 to -25 degrees below zero.

Beginning after midnight for most of the Stateline, a line of light, fluffy accumulating snow will move through the region. This will last for some time and remain steady well into the day Saturday. When all is said and done, most of us will get an additional inch, perhaps two of snow through mid day Saturday. Much like the last round of snow, this will very easily accumulate on roads. Be prepared for winter travel impacts if you will be driving overnight through early Saturday. Always remember to increase your following distance and allow some extra time.

The relentless winter pattern of February 2021 continues through early next week, following the weekend snow. Valentine’s Day 2021 is likely to be the coldest holiday on record for Rockford, as the large mass of cold air will move in full force then. We are forecasting a high of 4 degrees for Sunday and that’s without accounting for wind chill. It’s likely that Wind Chill Advisories or Wind Chill Warnings will be posted for the latter half of the weekend.

Areawide, expect wind chills approaching -25 to -30 degrees below zero. This will persist through Sunday and likely into Monday. High temperatures in the single digits will remain to begin the work week along with another chance for accumulating snow Monday and Monday night. Most of this snow will miss us to the south and east but it’s possible we could still get clipped with some light accumulations.

Following that, our pattern turns quiet and also comes with improving temperatures. Highs in the 20s return by the end of next week and even 30s by next weekend. If you are also looking for a break from the brutal cold, there will be some improvements in the temperature department on the horizon. The latest 8-14 day outlook for the first time in two weeks doesn’t have any below normal temperatures in the forecast. Rather it has the chance for above normal temperatures returning to the Midwest.

Stay warm this weekend!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.