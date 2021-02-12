Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 53 cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.9 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 53 daily cases of COVID-19 along with four additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,356 from 26,303 on Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 to 422 from 418 on Thursday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.9 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 31,818 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 39 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Monday’s report of 36.

