Winnebago Co. adds 51 cases of COVID-19

The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.2 percent.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 51 daily cases of COVID-19 along with six additional deaths since Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,303 from 26,227 on Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 to 418 from 412 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 29,598 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 39 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Monday’s report of 36.

