Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau collaborate with city leaders to increase diversity

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tourism leaders and city officials join forces to discuss how diversity and inclusion has been achieved in the community plus ways to improve.

“Diversity is among the greatest attributes of our region and documenting these commitments, embedding them in board policy, and now moving them forward with action each and everyday only makes our organization better and we hope will make our community a better and more welcoming community,” said Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President John Groh.

Groh says his team has new events and artwork in the works to address this push towards diversity.

“They are developing amazing programming to be more inclusive to our communities of color in the region,” said City of Rockford Community Relations Commission Commissioner Ricardo Montoya Picazo.

Groh says it’s important for the RACVB to be transparent with its nine commitment statements which include hiring a diverse staff, making sure ads reflect those who live here, and providing opportunity for minority owned businesses.

“We hope that by sharing we remain accountable to the commitments that we’ve made in a public space, and perhaps we will share some information that other organizations can use as they work to uphold their commitments,” said Groh.

