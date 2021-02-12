Advertisement

Public input wanted for improving Rockford pedestrian safety

The city is hosting a public virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
The City of Rockford
The City of Rockford(The City of Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is studying ways to improve pedestrian safety and intends to enhance the 11th Street corridor.

In an announcement Friday, the city is hosting a public virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. participants will see a draft plan based on previous public input and will be encouraged to provide input about the needs of the corridor.

For more information, to register or to share your input now, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa found in Illinois
While most of the day will be dry Friday, we'll expect snow to return by Friday night.
FIRST ALERT: First of three snow systems to arrive Thursday night ahead of next shot of bitterly cold air
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Temperatures from Saturday through Monday will be at least 25° below normal. Sunday's high is...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold to continue, several snow chances added to forecast

Latest News

911.
Lifesaving mobile application now available in Rockford
Upcoming food distribution
City First Church to serve 13th food distribution
Tourism leaders and city officials join forces to discuss how diversity and inclusion has been...
Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau collaborate with city leaders to increase diversity
Winnebago County opposes House Bill 3653
Winnebago Co. adds 51 cases of COVID-19