Public input wanted for improving Rockford pedestrian safety
The city is hosting a public virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is studying ways to improve pedestrian safety and intends to enhance the 11th Street corridor.
In an announcement Friday, the city is hosting a public virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. participants will see a draft plan based on previous public input and will be encouraged to provide input about the needs of the corridor.
For more information, to register or to share your input now, visit here.
