Public input wanted for improving Rockford pedestrian safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is studying ways to improve pedestrian safety and intends to enhance the 11th Street corridor.

In an announcement Friday, the city is hosting a public virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25. participants will see a draft plan based on previous public input and will be encouraged to provide input about the needs of the corridor.

PUBLIC INPUT NEEDED: We're studying ways to improve pedestrian safety and enhance the 11th Street corridor. We want your input! Join us for a virtual public meeting on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/EFBnWAF7X5 — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) February 12, 2021

For more information, to register or to share your input now, visit here.

