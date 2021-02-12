Advertisement

Pandemic sparks local charcuterie business

Eva Hernandez had a passion for charcuterie boards.
By WIFR Newsroom
Feb. 11, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - During the COVID-19 pandemic while we were all in quarantine, many of us ate a lot. But one Stateline woman chose to eat in style, and now what was a hobby has turned into a small business.

Eva Hernandez had a passion for charcuterie boards. She went from making the creative grazing boards for herself and her friends to starting her own small business, The Charcuterie Queen.

She says after losing her job to COVID-19, she wanted to do something fun and wanted to bring something to Rockford that hasn’t been done before.

“I just wanted to do something that nobody else was doing. Something that I was really good at, which is this, and I mean it’s great because I haven’t seen anything like that. So I am the very first person to introduce this type of service to my community,” Hernandez said.

