Advertisement

More Snow and COLD for the Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy skies today with highs around 10 above zero. Tonight we expect another round of light and fluffy snow totaling 1 - 2″. Lows drop to -2. Saturday we top out in the single digits and look for more light and fluffy snow at times through the day, we will get an additional 1 - 2″. Clearing Saturday night as temperatures will drop to -11 with wind chills by Sunday morning -20 to -30. Highs on Sunday of only 2 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa found in Illinois
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
While most of the day will be dry Friday, we'll expect snow to return by Friday night.
FIRST ALERT: First of three snow systems to arrive Thursday night ahead of next shot of bitterly cold air

Latest News

Brutal chill to retain its grip for several days to come, with snow also a prominent part of...
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 2/11/2021
Several Light Snow Chances Ahead, Extremely Cold for the Weekend
Several Light Snow Chances Ahead, Extremely Cold for the Weekend
Temperatures from Saturday through Monday will be at least 25° below normal. Sunday's high is...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold to continue, several snow chances added to forecast
Another brutally cold night is on tap, but the worst of the cold is still to come.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/10/2021