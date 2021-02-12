More Snow and COLD for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy skies today with highs around 10 above zero. Tonight we expect another round of light and fluffy snow totaling 1 - 2″. Lows drop to -2. Saturday we top out in the single digits and look for more light and fluffy snow at times through the day, we will get an additional 1 - 2″. Clearing Saturday night as temperatures will drop to -11 with wind chills by Sunday morning -20 to -30. Highs on Sunday of only 2 degrees.

