Local organization calls for snow removal to keep buildings, neighborhoods accessible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Recent snowfall has made accessibility a challenge in the community. The RAMP Center for Independent Living has received numerous reports that some local businesses and neighborhoods are inaccessible.

The social services organization is asking residents and business owners to do their part. RAMP is now asking residents to shovel sidewalks and alleys. Business owners are being called on to not only shovel sidewalks, but have snow removed from parking lots and salt where it’s icy while also paying special attention to the accessible parking spaces.

“By not clearing the snow in a timely manner it makes it nearly impossible for some individuals with disabilities and elderly to travel safely, much less get out of their homes to the point where their lives may come to a standstill. If we don’t do our part to keep sidewalks and parking lots clean we are making it harder on our neighbors to safely get out of their homes and go to school, work, the doctor’s office, or grocery store,” according to RAMP.

