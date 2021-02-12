Advertisement

Lifesaving mobile application now available in Rockford

PulsePoint is a free app that alerts CPR-trained residents to an ongoing medical emergency in their vicinity.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new potentially lifesaving technology is being rolled out in Rockford. Through a partnership with the City of Rockford, Winnebago County, Rockford Fire Department, Mercyhealth, OSF and Swedish American, PulsePoint is now available in the area.

PulsePoint is a free app that alerts CPR-trained residents to an ongoing medical emergency in their vicinity. The app couldn’t come at a better time, last year the ROckford Fire Department responded to more than 200 cardiac events.

“With PulsePoint we hope to increase bystander involvement in time-sensitive medical calls by increasing the use of CPR and AEDs,” Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten said. “It gives our residents and visitors the ability to know when a cardiac arrest is occurring close by, locate AEDs in the area, and perform potentially lifesaving CPR while our personnel respond to the scene.”

The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association praises programs like PulsePoint, saying that bystander CPR could significantly increase, ultimately saving lives.

Last year in the United States, there were nearly 350,000 heart attacks that took place beyond the reach of a hospital, according to the latest AGA guidelines, published in Circulation.

