Latest snow emergencies, closings ahead of snowfall in region

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Several communities in our viewing area are under snow emergencies as winter weather moves through the WIFR viewing area on Friday into Saturday.

The city of Beloit declared a snow emergency from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance. A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website.

The city of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. Snow and ice accumulations of two inches have been forecast for Saturday, Feb. 13 that will require city staff to complete a full plow. Fines for parking on the streets during a winter weather emergency are $50.

The city of Sterling has declared a snow emergency in effect for 12 a.m. on Saturday. After that time, all vehicles must be parked in accordance with the City of Sterling’s snow emergency parking regulations. No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street, according to the city. No parking in the central business district and in city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets in Sterling. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. If you have any questions regarding these parking restrictions, please call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657.

