Jefferson edges Belvidere North 58-51, moves to 2-0 in the NIC-10

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Jefferson did not get off to the start it wanted, starting the season the season with three straight home games and picking up just one win. However, that one win is more important than the two losses, because it was against a conference opponent in East. The J-Hawks added a second NIC-10 win on Thursday, when they went to Belvidere North and beat the Blue Thunder 58-51.

Jefferson got the jump on North, leading 30-23 at the half. The J-Hawks scored the first two buckets of the third quarter to build that lead to 11. The Blue Thunder made a game of it late, cutting the deficit to three in the fourth, but Jefferson held on by knocking down 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch.

Jefferson senior Antonio Leavy led all scorers with 24 while Ethan Andre had a team-high 17 for Belvidere North.

The J-Hawks are back at home against Auburn on Saturday. The Knights are coming off an overtime loss against Boylan.

The Blue Thunder was supposed to play Hononegah on Saturday. However, the Indians paused all team activities within the boys program. North will now host Byron.

