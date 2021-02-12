IDPH: 2,598 new cases of COVID-19, 32 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,598 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 102 additional deaths on Thursday.

The deaths are listed below:

- Clinton County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 2 females 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 100+

- Grundy County: 1 female 60′s

- Knox County: 1 female 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 90′s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80′s

- Madison County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

- McHenry County: 1 male 50′s

- McLean County: 1 male 90′s

- Perry County: 1 male 80′s

- Randolph County: 1 male 90′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 male 80′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,158,431 cases, including 19,873 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 103,009 specimens for a total of 17,021,919. As of last night, 1,915 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 211 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 5 to 11 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 5 to 11 is 3.7 percent.

A total of 1,940,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,625. A total of 1,644,483 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 231,814 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 59,009 doses.

On Thursday, 95,375 doses were administered. As of Friday, 10 percent of people in Illinois have received their first dose of vaccine.

