Hononegah pauses boys basketball after positive case of COVID-19

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah is learning first hand how difficult it is to manage playing basketball during a pandemic. The Indians are the first known school in the area to pause its entire boys basketball program after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources tell 23 News it is a player on the Junior Varsity team. Hononegah played its conference opener on Tuesday against Belvidere. The school has told players and coaches at all three levels to quarantine for the next two weeks.

The Indians were supposed to play on Thursday against East. That game did not take place. Hono’s opponent from Tuesday, the Bucs, did play their scheduled game against Guilford. However, only the freshman and varsity squads suited up against the Vikings.

Belvidere North was supposed to play the Indians on Saturday, however, the Blue Thunder has already found a replacement and will host Byron instead.

Hononegah will miss six games during the two week pause. The earliest the team will be allowed to play again will be Thursday, February 25 against Auburn. No word on if those missed games will be rescheduled.

