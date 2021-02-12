Advertisement

Guilford gets out to fast start against Belvidere, picks up first win of season

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It took a few games, but Guilford’s Chris Dixon picked up his first win as head coach of the Vikings with a 60-27 win over Belvidere Thursday at Melvin L. Brown Gymnasium.

Guilford got off to a fast start against the Bucs, going on a 9-0 run to start the game and never looked back. The Vikings athleticism and quickness proved to be the difference against Belvidere.

Guilford plays its fourth straight road game to start the season, when the Vikings go out to Freeport on Saturday. The Bucs are also away at Boylan on Saturday, looking for their first win.

