FIRST ALERT: First of three snow systems to arrive Thursday night ahead of next shot of bitterly cold air

Major accumulations not likely, though travel slowdowns expected
By Mark Henderson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past couple days have at allowed for some slight warming, though it’s hardly been balmy, to say the least. Thursday marked the second straight day to post a 15° high temperature, though it’s undoubtedly the last time we’ll be as “mild” for several days. Another bout of bitterly cold air awaits, but not until after the first of three potential snow makers arrives Thursday evening.

The timeframe between 8:00pm and 2:00am marks the prime window during which light, fluffy snow is to fall. Accumulations during that time will likely remain under an inch in most spots, though slightly more could occur north of Rockford.

A quick shot of snow will move through the area this evening.
A quick shot of snow will move through the area this evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Behind this system comes a resurgence of arctic air into our region. While clouds should keep most spots above 0° overnight, areas that see late clearing could see temperatures dip back into negative territory.

Some spots may remain above 0° to start Friday, though others will still dip below.
Some spots may remain above 0° to start Friday, though others will still dip below.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even though a fair amount of sunshine’s expected Friday, especially early in the day, temperatures will struggle mightily, and will almost certainly stay below 10° all day long.

Temperatures Friday aren't likely to get out of the single digits!
Temperatures Friday aren't likely to get out of the single digits!(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Then comes our next storm system Friday night, this one slightly stronger and lasting slightly longer than its predecessor. It’s presently on track to arrive sometime Friday evening, and will last for a good portion of the night.

While most of the day will be dry Friday, we'll expect snow to return by Friday night.
While most of the day will be dry Friday, we'll expect snow to return by Friday night.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s increasingly plausible that snow could continue through a good portion of Saturday as well, accumulating another 1 to 2 inches, with an isolated 3 inch tally not to be ruled out.

Our second storm system may linger well into Saturday.
Our second storm system may linger well into Saturday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While neither system is to be a prolific snow producer, they’ll each cause a rather lengthy period of difficult travel in the Stateline. In total, between the two storms, most spots can expect between 3 and 4 inches.

In total, expect between three and four inches combined out of the next two systems.
This will only serve to fortify an already healthy snowpack over the area. Presently, an even foot of snow covers the ground in Rockford. Thursday marks the 12th straight day to feature a snowpack of 10 inches or more. That’s the 8th longest streak to host such snow cover of that depth. We are in zero danger of breaking the all-time record set back in the infamous Winter of 1978-79, but we’ll almost certainly climb into the top three in the coming days.

Presently, we've had a snowpack of 10" or more for 12 days in a row. That's the 8th longest streak on record, but we're sure to climb the ranks in the days ahead.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following the second system’s departure, even colder air is to arrive Saturday night. Temperatures in the teens below 0° are to be expected both Saturday night and Sunday night, with highs barely getting above 0° during the day Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will be between 25° and 30° below normal!
Temperatures this weekend will be between 25° and 30° below normal!(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A third system may spread snow back our way Monday night into Tuesday, though there are still far too many unresolved details regarding that system to etch anything into stone. From there, a slow, but steady warming trend is to commence. Teens return on Tuesday and Wednesday, 20s follow Thursday through Saturday, followed by 30s by Sunday.

