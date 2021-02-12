Advertisement

Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet

By WRAL Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WRAL) - When Haley Plymale got her blue Doberman Hannibal, she intended to use him to breed puppies to sell and to keep.

“He is our first family pet. We love him to death,” Plymale said. “He’s a good-looking dog. I wanted a little piece of him to keep in the family forever.”

On Tuesday morning, she drove him the vet to get his teeth cleaned.

As a COVID-19 precaution, pet owners are not allowed inside and pets are dropped off with a staff member outside.

“About an hour and a half after I dropped him off, the vet herself called me,” Plymale said. “I could tell she was really upset.”

Plymale says the clinic owner told her one of the vet techs had made a mistake and Hannibal had been neutered.

“She said this had never happened to her before. She sounded like she was in tears,” she said.

Plymale thinks the staff may have confused her dog with another Doberman, but she says the outside drop-off was also to blame.

“Because I think had I been able to go inside the office with them and sit in a room, had the vet tech come to me and say, ‘Oh he’s here for a neuter.’ I could have said ‘No, you have the wrong dog,’” she said.

Plymale is now looking for compensation for the incident.

“I spent a lot of time and money into this dog. And breeding him is something I really wanted. I mean, it was a goal of mine,” she said.

Efforts were made to reach the animal hospital for comment. However, staff members at the hospital said the clinic owner was the only one who could respond, and they were out of town.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

