City First Church to serve 13th food distribution

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church will be hosting its 13th food distribution during this pandemic on Thursday.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the church is inviting anyone in need to a drive-thru food distribution at 10 a.m. while supplies last at the Main Auditorium Parking Lot at 5950 Spring Creek Rd.

The experience will be contactless to provide maximum safety for all involved. Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicle while the team members take proper precaution to place the food into the trunks of each car. In order to receive multiple large boxes of food, participants are asked to provide room in their trunk ahead of time.

The food distributions have totaled more than 1.6 million pounds of food given away since April 2020 and served more than 102,000 people.

“We are looking forward to our February food distribution! It is our desire to help meet the physical and spiritual needs of our community. We are thankful for our partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank, and we encourage anyone who needs help with food to come to the church Thursday, Feb. 18. This is also a time when many are in need of spiritual encouragement, so we invite everyone to join us for church this Sunday in-person or online at cityfirst.church,” Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said.

This month, the church expects to feed nearly 1,800 households. There will be semi-trucks filled with thousands of pounds of dairy, protein, and produce, credited to the partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank.

