Advertisement

City First Church to serve 13th food distribution

This month, the church expects to feed nearly 1,800 households.
The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the...
Upcoming food distribution(KMVT/KSVT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City First Church will be hosting its 13th food distribution during this pandemic on Thursday.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the church is inviting anyone in need to a drive-thru food distribution at 10 a.m. while supplies last at the Main Auditorium Parking Lot at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. 

The experience will be contactless to provide maximum safety for all involved. Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicle while the team members take proper precaution to place the food into the trunks of each car. In order to receive multiple large boxes of food, participants are asked to provide room in their trunk ahead of time.

The food distributions have totaled more than 1.6 million pounds of food given away since April 2020 and served more than 102,000 people. 

“We are looking forward to our February food distribution! It is our desire to help meet the physical and spiritual needs of our community.  We are thankful for our partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank, and we encourage anyone who needs help with food to come to the church Thursday, Feb. 18. This is also a time when many are in need of spiritual encouragement,  so we invite everyone to join us for church this Sunday in-person or online at cityfirst.church,” Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church said.

This month, the church expects to feed nearly 1,800 households. There will be semi-trucks filled with thousands of pounds of dairy, protein, and produce, credited to the partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
First case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa found in Illinois
While most of the day will be dry Friday, we'll expect snow to return by Friday night.
FIRST ALERT: First of three snow systems to arrive Thursday night ahead of next shot of bitterly cold air
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Temperatures from Saturday through Monday will be at least 25° below normal. Sunday's high is...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold to continue, several snow chances added to forecast

Latest News

The City of Rockford
Public input wanted for improving Rockford pedestrian safety
911.
Lifesaving mobile application now available in Rockford
Tourism leaders and city officials join forces to discuss how diversity and inclusion has been...
Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau collaborate with city leaders to increase diversity
Winnebago County opposes House Bill 3653
Winnebago Co. adds 51 cases of COVID-19