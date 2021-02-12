Advertisement

Chicago Rockford International Airport sets record cargo numbers

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) – The Chicago Rockford International Airport ended 2020 with the largest year-to-date landed cargo weight in the organization’s history in an announcement on Friday.

The airport also shared that its passenger numbers are increasing back to pre-COVID-19 timeframes and beating the national industry trends. In 2020, cargo numbers grew by more than 15 percent to 2.7 billion pounds of freight that has landed and traveled through the airport compared to 2.3 billion pounds in 2019. The leading driver of the cargo growth was ecommerce purchases.

Cargo growth has continued at a high pace since the 2019 holiday season due to the pandemic in which a rise of purchases online continued throughout the year. That, combined with the cargo flights carrying essential products and PPE to the region, increased the number of cargo flights and new international cargo operations.

“The Chicago Rockford International Airport is home to the second largest UPS hub in North America, which continues to increase its daily cargo flights. The airport also serves other leaders in the air cargo industry, including ABX Air, ATI, Senator International, DB Schenker, National Airlines, and Atlas Air. With the airport’s recent cargo expansions, Rockford is quickly becoming a Midwest hub for e-commerce and international freight,” according to an announcement by the airport.

In 2019, cargo numbers grew almost 11 percent over 2018 with more than 2.3 billion pounds of cargo traveling through the airport. In comparison, 2018 cargo numbers were at 2.1 billion pounds and 2017 marked 1.4 billion pounds of landed weight at the airport.

“We’re proud to be a catalyst for access and ease of transporting goods for our region,” Mike Dunn, Executive Director of the Chicago Rockford International Airport said. “The ongoing infrastructure improvements and new development on our property will help us to continue to realize enhanced job growth and business opportunities as well.”

After a year which saw reduced flights due to COVID-19 restrictions, the airport is seeing passenger travel increase again. Overall, passenger enplanements ended the year down 32 percent, with the fourth quarter being down 18 percent. Nationally, the passenger airline industry as a whole is still down 50 to 60 percent.

