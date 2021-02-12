Boylan students celebrate Black History Month with original art

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “This one here is graphite in the face and a bit of charcoal,” said Annabelle Okite.

Annabelle Okite is a senior at Boylan High School in Rockford, and she has worked for days on drawings for the school’s Black History Month exhibit.

“Toni Morrison is an author. She’s my favorite author, actually,” said Okite. “She wrote a lot of fiction involving our history, and the way that influences us still.”

Okite also chose to highlight Miss Major, a trans woman activist who pours her focus into women of color.

“I follow her on Instagram,” said Okite.

Boylan art teachers, Missy Minardi and Claire Strominger, challenged students to research Black pioneers and highlight them through an original piece of artwork and a term paper that showcases their impact.

“We both felt like it was important to broaden our student’s lens of understanding of U.S. history, and all of the individuals that contributed to shape it,” said Minardi.

“And really just getting to know, and get more information and research people they may not be familiar with,” said Strominger.

Students used a variety of mediums to make their art. Art student, Abigail Schriever, chose oil paint.

“I locked myself in my basement for a while to work on it,” said Schriever.

Okite said the history inspired her creativity, and she hopes it will inspire our future too.

“I think it’s really important to commemorate our history like this, in such a visible display of all these people who changed the world.”

To view the art gallery, visit Boylan Art Department’s Blogsite here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.