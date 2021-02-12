Advertisement

Belvidere North pauses varsity girls basketball for two weeks

Belvidere North placed its varsity girls basketball program in a two-week quarantine after a positive case of COVID-19.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Thursday, we found out about our first instance of a local team dealing with COVID-19, when the entire Hononegah boys basketball program was placed in a two-week quarantine. Friday, sources confirm to 23 News, the Belvidere North girls varsity team has paused all team activities for two weeks after a positive case within the program.

The Blue Thunder was supposed to begin the season this past Tuesday at home against Freeport. That game and Thursday’s contest at Jefferson were canceled. North will miss the first six games of the season and will return to the court on Tuesday, February 23 at East.

Hononegah was scheduled to play North on Saturday afternoon, however, the Indians have found a replacement and will host Winnebago instead.

