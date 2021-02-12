Advertisement

Beloit officially announces long-term partnership with Miami Marlins

(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - We knew professional baseball was staying in Beloit, after the baseball team was invited to become an affiliate of the Miami Marlins in December. On Friday, the team officially announced a new 10-year contract to serve as Miami’s Advanced-A affiliate.

“Our organization is very excited to officially become an affiliate of the Miami Marlins,” team president Jeff Jurgella said in a release. “Forming a long-term relationship with the Marlins is a great move forward for our franchise and for professional baseball in Beloit. We’re looking forward to opening a state-of-the-art stadium in downtown Beloit to serve both as one of the best places in the country to develop talented players and one of the best places for fans to enjoy the game of baseball.”

This comes as Major League Baseball announced its new Professional Development League, welcoming 120 minor league clubs, including Beloit. According to MLB, the new Professional Development License system is designed to modernize the player development system and enhance the fan experience.

“We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities,” Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred said in a release. “In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with minor league teams and players.”

Beloit moves up to Advanced-A ball for the first time since becoming a minor league affiliate in 1982. Since then, the team has played at the Class A level for the Milwaukee Brewers (1982-2004), Minnesota Twins (2005-2012), and most recently for the Oakland Athletics (2013-2020).

Beloit will play in the High-A Central Development League. The team will see many of the same teams it faced in previous years, like the Cedar Rapids Kernels (MIN), Peoria Chiefs (STL), Quad Cities River Bandits (KC), South Bend Cubs (CHI), and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (MIL).

