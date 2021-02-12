Advertisement

Ackerman’s big night leads Winnebago past Byron

By Joe Olmo
Feb. 11, 2021
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After picking up its first win of the season at Rock Falls on Monday, Winnebago took care of business at home against Byron on Wednesday, winning 63-46.

The Indians were led by senior Ethan Ackerman, who finished with a game-high 31.

Byron led by one after the first quarter, however, Ackerman took that personally and went on an 8-0 run by himself to open the second. That run was extended to 13 points thanks to a Ray Maurchie three.

Bago took a 31-18 lead into the locker room and put it in cruise control in the second half. Larson Garrigan led the team with eight assists as the Indians moved to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Northern Conference.

