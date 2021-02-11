Advertisement

Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

‘It’s unmatted. Its untangled’
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A Louisiana woman is recovering after a plastic surgeon removed the Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive she put in her hair after running out of hairspray.

Tessica Brown flew to California for the procedure.

She gained internet fame after posting about her plight on social media.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now,” Brown said on Instagram. “It’s not by choice.”

Brown spent about a month with the glue gumming up her follicles before Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Michael Obeng stepped in to help.

“The surgery went well. Tessica is doing well. She is awake and the hair crew is doing her hair,” Obeng said Wednesday. “It’s unmatted. It’s untangled.”

Millions have watched Brown’s journey through Instagram and TikTok after she used Gorilla Glue spray to hold her hair in place after she ran out of hairspray.

After multiple attempts to get the glue out herself and a trip to the emergency room, Obeng reached out to Brown and said he could remove the glue and save her hair with a special chemical treatment.

The procedure normally costs more than $12,000 but was done for free.

Full recovery for Brown is expected to take 2 to 3 months

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
COVID-19 in Illinois
More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in Ill., 53 new deaths includes Winn. Co. woman in 40s
McDonald’s is bringing back an old favorite to its menu after a customer revolt
Little Nick’s BBQ is a fourth generation owned catering and competition BBQ company.
New barbeque spot opens on Rockford’s west side

Latest News

UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests...
LIVE: Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump impeachment trial
Scene: Dozens of cars wrecked in Fort Worth, Texas pileup (no sound)
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
Driver who plunged off Wisconsin ramp thankful to be alive
Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive crash on an I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas.
5 killed in massive crash on icy Texas interstate