Advertisement

Winnebago Co. gets new Chief of Civil Bureau

Vaughn is known for her work on various cases involving municipal law.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the last seven years, Lafakeria Vaughn worked as an assistant city attorney for the city of Rockford. Now, she begins a new journey as the new Chief of the Civil Bureau for Winnebago County.

Known for her work on various cases involving municipal law — ranging from ordinance violations to property tax appeals — Vaughn also advised members of city council in committee assignments, making lasting impressions on the development of the Forest City.

Vaughn joined 23 WIFR to talk on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
Little Nick’s BBQ is a fourth generation owned catering and competition BBQ company.
New barbeque spot opens on Rockford’s west side
COVID-19 in Illinois
More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in Ill., 53 new deaths includes Winn. Co. woman in 40s
McDonald’s is bringing back an old favorite to its menu after a customer revolt

Latest News

Court
Ill. Supreme Court issues order for remote criminal case proceedings
Charcuterie Queen
Pandemic sparks local charcuterie business
Brutal chill to retain its grip for several days to come, with snow also a prominent part of...
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 2/11/2021
Currently, a similar 2020 Idaho law has been blocked by a federal judge as a lawsuit makes its...
Governor: Transgender athletes will ‘destroy women’s sports’