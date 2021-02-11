Winn. Co. says it didn’t receive 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines, state officials say the order was never placed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As many anxiously wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine, residents in Winnebago County might be waiting a little longer.

“Winnebago County did not receive it’s anticipated allocation for this week, and is working with it’s state partners to correct that going forward,” said Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

On Wednesday, Martell says the county didn’t receive its weekly shipment of 5,000 Moderna vaccines.

“We are working through the state with that,” said Martell. “We are dependent on them, and we’ve been checking with them about what that is. It could be the state allocation.”

However state officials say they’re not to blame. According to a statement from Governor Pritzker’s office, the county didn’t place its weekly order. State officials also say Winnebago County was entitled to order 500 Moderna vaccines not 5,000.

The Winnebago County Health Department released the following statement:

“The Winnebago County Health Department appreciates the advocacy from our community including the media, elected officials, and others regarding the shortage of Moderna vaccine for the week. We have been in contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and have resubmitted the order for Moderna as advised by IDPH. They will ship the vaccine when it becomes available. The Pfizer order for the week had been received as shared at the press briefing.

We will provide an update when the Moderna vaccine order is received.”

