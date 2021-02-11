Advertisement

Valentines set for delivery to seniors in Winnebago Co.

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Valentine’s Day is this Sunday, and the community has stepped up in a big way to deliver valentines to area seniors.

More than 6,000 valentines are set to be delivered to area hospitals and assisted living facilities. State Senator Dave Syverson said he was initially worried that they wouldn’t have enough cards for everyone, but when valentines started pouring in, the reception was overwhelming.

Syverson said he is thankful the community came together to make sure that seniors were not forgotten.

“For schools, social groups, boys and girls clubs, all stepping up, families, to try to make a little bit of joy in someone else’s life, it just shows the great community we live in to see how they’ve stepped up in this way,” Sen. Syverson said.

