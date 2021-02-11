Trying to remain hopeful on the job hunt during the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2020 was the worst on record for job losses in the Stateline with final jobless numbers reaching more than 10,000. While many people lost their jobs due to the pandemic, one woman remains hopeful while she’s currently on the job hunt.

Alyssa Bates is 1 of 10,000 people in Rockford who lost their jobs last year. She is an educator who worked at the Burpee Museum. Bates says the job search is challenging. “Honestly there wasn’t really much going through my head. My heart just broke. You know it’s hard to go from your career to almost going backward in a sense,” Bates says.

Museums and cultural institutions were forced to close and cut staff because of the state’s COVID-19 prevention policies. While Bates was on the receiving end of a pink slip, employers in the region say it isn’t easy on them either. Michelle Iamay of Francheso’s says, “It’s definitely a difficult year for anyone in the restaurant or event industry. We got hit pretty hard.”

Region 1, which includes Rockford, Freeport and Belvidere is currently in Phase 4 of the Illinois Reopening plan, which allows for more in-person events and limited indoor dining. Bates says, “I’m keeping in good faith and good spirits that this won’t last forever. Who knows when it’ll last for maybe it’ll last for a few days, maybe it’ll be over very soon.”

Bates also is looking forward to hopefully returning to the classroom as soon as she’s able.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.