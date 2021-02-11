Survey says 67% of Illinoisans are uncomfortable traveling during pandemic

AURORA, Ill. (WIFR) - A AAA travel survey revealed that 67 percent of Illinoisans are uncomfortable traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main concerns of those surveyed are:

New strains of the virus (60 percent)

Fears of getting sick (59 percent)

The number of COVID-19 cases (58 percent)

The travel industry has been hit hard by this pandemic. Nearly two-thirds of Illinoisans — 64 percent — canceled or rescheduled travel plans in 2020. Currently, 2 in 5 — 40 percent — Illinoisans are comfortable staying in a hotel, while only 26 percent feel comfortable taking a commercial flight. The majority — 78 percent — feel most comfortable traveling in their personal vehicle, according to AAA.

With more known about the virus and how it spreads, there appears to be growing confidence among some travelers. Nearly a quarter — 24 percent— of Illinoisans say they are more comfortable traveling now than when the pandemic began – 9 percentage points more than when we last surveyed in October.

Their growing confidence was attributed to:

The implementation of mask use and cleaning policies (50 percent)

More knowledge about how the virus spreads (43 percent)

More confidence in medical treatment and outcomes (30 percent)

This year, more than half of Illinoisans — 57 percent — plan to take at least one vacation of 3 days or more. Nearly 2 in 5 — 37 percent — respondents plan to take multiple trips – up 6 percentage points from 2020. However, nearly half the residents say they will feel more comfortable traveling after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — 45 percent — and when cases begin to decrease at 41 percent, according to AAA.

“The COVID-19 vaccine truly is the key to restoring Americans’ confidence in traveling again,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “With health experts predicting widespread vaccinations by the summer, AAA Travel Advisors are seeing growing interest in bookings for the second half of the year.”

Additional survey highlights:

82 percent will wear a mask in public while traveling

41 percent are more likely to visit a destination with a mask mandate

54 percent are driving less due to the pandemic (34 percent - no change in driving habits)

33 percent are more likely to purchase travel insurance than before the pandemic

75 percent will not travel in Q1 (52 percent cite the pandemic as a reason why)

The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among residents living in Illinois from Jan. 15 to 24, 2021. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9 percentage points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population in Illinois, AAA said.

