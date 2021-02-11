State libraries awarded more than $1M in CARES Act grant funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $1,142,645 to state libraries Thursday.

The funding is from Illinois State Library from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help prevent, and quickly respond to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to White, $157,580 will be used to provide PPE to 218 public libraries and $485,065 will go to 70 school districts and public libraries to expand their digital network. In addition, $500,000 will be awarded to four agencies to significantly increase their access to E-books and regional library systems.

“Our public libraries and schools continue to be the cornerstones of our communities, and they have never been more important to their patrons and students,” White said. “We have to ensure they are safe and accessible to everyone. I am pleased to award these grants through the Illinois State Library to assist librarians, patrons and school districts during this unprecedented time.”

