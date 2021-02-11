Advertisement

State libraries awarded more than $1M in CARES Act grant funding

Funding to be used for PPE, digital network access and E-books.
Books related to mental health
Books related to mental health(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $1,142,645 to state libraries Thursday.

The funding is from Illinois State Library from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help prevent, and quickly respond to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to White, $157,580 will be used to provide PPE to 218 public libraries and $485,065 will go to 70 school districts and public libraries to expand their digital network. In addition, $500,000 will be awarded to four agencies to significantly increase their access to E-books and regional library systems.

“Our public libraries and schools continue to be the cornerstones of our communities, and they have never been more important to their patrons and students,” White said. “We have to ensure they are safe and accessible to everyone. I am pleased to award these grants through the Illinois State Library to assist librarians, patrons and school districts during this unprecedented time.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
Little Nick’s BBQ is a fourth generation owned catering and competition BBQ company.
New barbeque spot opens on Rockford’s west side
COVID-19 in Illinois
More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in Ill., 53 new deaths includes Winn. Co. woman in 40s
McDonald’s is bringing back an old favorite to its menu after a customer revolt

Latest News

(Credit: WDTV)
Romance scammers can crush hearts and bank accounts
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 2,838 new cases of COVID-19, 102 deaths
Survey says 67% of Illinoisans are uncomfortable traveling during pandemic
As many anxiously wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine, residents in Winnebago County might be...
Winnebago County shorted 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines, state officials claim order was never placed