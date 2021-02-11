Several Light Snow Chances Ahead, Extremely Cold for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Light snow pushes in this afternoon/evening with accumulations up to an inch possible. Highs today around 10 with chills well below zero. Light snow likely tonight making for some trouble spots on the roadways as we drop to zero. Chills tomorrow morning -10 to -20 with highs back up around 10. More light snow in likely tomorrow evening with accumulations around an inch. Same on Saturday as temperature turn even colder as we go to around -15 both Saturday and Sunday night.

