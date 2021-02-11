Advertisement

Several Light Snow Chances Ahead, Extremely Cold for the Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Light snow pushes in this afternoon/evening with accumulations up to an inch possible. Highs today around 10 with chills well below zero. Light snow likely tonight making for some trouble spots on the roadways as we drop to zero. Chills tomorrow morning -10 to -20 with highs back up around 10. More light snow in likely tomorrow evening with accumulations around an inch. Same on Saturday as temperature turn even colder as we go to around -15 both Saturday and Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
COVID-19 in Illinois
More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in Ill., 53 new deaths includes Winn. Co. woman in 40s
McDonald’s is bringing back an old favorite to its menu after a customer revolt
Little Nick’s BBQ is a fourth generation owned catering and competition BBQ company.
New barbeque spot opens on Rockford’s west side

Latest News

Temperatures from Saturday through Monday will be at least 25° below normal. Sunday's high is...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold to continue, several snow chances added to forecast
Another brutally cold night is on tap, but the worst of the cold is still to come.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/10/2021
Several Chances for Light Snow, Cold Remains
Several Chances for Light Snow, Cold Remains
We will fall below zero in most spots by 10:00 Tuesday evening, with wind chills in the teens...
FIRST ALERT: Punishing cold spell to enter its sixth day Wednesday