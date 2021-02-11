Advertisement

Rep. Bustos unveils new bipartisan business succession planning legislation

People are beginning to prepare to pass along their businesses, whether by moving on to new adventures, retirement or death.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 17th District Representative Cheri Bustos unveiled a new bipartisan initiative, hoping to give small business owners the help they need when creating a proper succession plan.

Alongside fellow congressional leaders Andrew Garbarino of New York, Jason Crow of Colorado and Tom Rice of South Carolina — the legislation focuses on repairing a breakdown of communication many of their constituents were feeling. People are beginning to prepare to pass along their businesses, whether by moving on to new adventures, retirement or death.

“This is an issue that transcends party politics and I think, Jason, really, that is the moral of the story. We’ve got to do right by Americans, we’ve got to do right by American businesses and that’s really what this is about,” Rep. Bustos said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Pfizer vaccine
Illinois expands Phase 1B of vaccination plan, now includes people with disabilities, pregnant women
Little Nick’s BBQ is a fourth generation owned catering and competition BBQ company.
New barbeque spot opens on Rockford’s west side
COVID-19 in Illinois
More than 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in Ill., 53 new deaths includes Winn. Co. woman in 40s
McDonald’s is bringing back an old favorite to its menu after a customer revolt

Latest News

Charcuterie Queen
Pandemic sparks local charcuterie business
Brutal chill to retain its grip for several days to come, with snow also a prominent part of...
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 2/11/2021
23 News - First at 4 - Chief of Civil Bureau
Winnebago Co. gets new Chief of Civil Bureau
Currently, a similar 2020 Idaho law has been blocked by a federal judge as a lawsuit makes its...
Governor: Transgender athletes will ‘destroy women’s sports’