Rep. Bustos unveils new bipartisan business succession planning legislation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 17th District Representative Cheri Bustos unveiled a new bipartisan initiative, hoping to give small business owners the help they need when creating a proper succession plan.

Alongside fellow congressional leaders Andrew Garbarino of New York, Jason Crow of Colorado and Tom Rice of South Carolina — the legislation focuses on repairing a breakdown of communication many of their constituents were feeling. People are beginning to prepare to pass along their businesses, whether by moving on to new adventures, retirement or death.

“This is an issue that transcends party politics and I think, Jason, really, that is the moral of the story. We’ve got to do right by Americans, we’ve got to do right by American businesses and that’s really what this is about,” Rep. Bustos said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.