Poplar Grove WWII Veteran turns 100 years old Wednesday

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Woodrow Wilson was the President of the 48 United States when Walter Petroske was born. 23 years later, he was protecting our country at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

While in his 60s, Petroske received praise for carrying his elderly neighbor out of his home, saving him from a fire. This war hero earned another title Wednesday, now joining the Centenarian club as friends, family and political leaders took part in a surprise parade celebrating Walter’s 100th birthday. His granddaughter Colleen Kennedy says, “He’s a real special individual and we just wanted to show our appreciation. So many seniors are isolated and with the pandemic that makes it worse. So he was just blown away in the car. He just couldn’t believe it.”

