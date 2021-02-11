Advertisement

Organization preserves President Ronald Reagan’s boyhood home in Dixon

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The boyhood home of President Ronald Reagan is being preserved for generations to come, thanks to the efforts of the Young America’s Foundation.

Wisconsin ex-governor and YAR head Scott Walker toured the Dixon home Wednesday after his move to preserve the space was approved in late 2020. Walker says Ronald Reagan shaped his values as is a hero for millions across the country.

The Young America’s Foundation is hoping to give young Stateliner’s a new appreciation for the former president with local ties. Walker says, “There is a lot of who could easily come to a Midwest conference that we could have here in Dixon and tie it around the home and really not just the home itself but around the idea of President Ronald Reagan and again the values he stood for.”

