Meet the Democratic Freeport mayoral candidates

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) -Two men born and raised in the Pretzel City believe they should be the next mayor of Freeport, but they’ll first need to get past the Feb. 23 democratic primary.

Walter Hayward and Ronnie Bush want to win the Democratic nomination for the Freeport mayor’s race.

“Instead of me being one of those people standing on the sideline complaining I stepped up and said I want to do something about it,” Hayward said.

“Anybody who cares about Freeport has concerns for the people of Freeport can make that difference and that’s me,” Bush Said.

Hayward does not have a political background but believes his more than 20-years of experience advocating for area youth makes him a strong candidate.

“I actually do have a program that was started recently called FYI Freeport youth initiative. We will be focusing on mentoring, college recruiting, visiting college, mentoring, counseling,” Hayward said.

If elected Hayward’s top priority is to make sure all residents are represented.

“Not just race, sex, religion whatever the case may be everybody being represented on the council and on the different boards,” Hayward said.

“Talking with the people and really listening to the people because people are the ones that make the city government,” Bush said.

Bush has more than 20 years of political experience working within the city of Freeport and Stephenson County.

“The person has to be the voice for the people and I want to be the voice for everybody,” Bush said.

Bush has thought of running for mayor several times and thinks now is his time to shine as recent events divided the city.

“We as a city need to take a solid look at ourselves and see where the injustice is and improve it,” Bush said.

Early voting is open until Feb. 22, the primary election is on the 23rd, and the winner of the Democratic primary will go up against current Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller in the April 6 consolidated election.

