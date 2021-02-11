Advertisement

Lifescape hosts second senior food drive thru, more than 500 people show up

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second months in a row, Lifescape holds a senior food drive thru hoping to support the elderly in the Stateline who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 500 people showed up to Heartland Community Church to pick up food. The boxes were packed full of breakfast foods, pasta, soups and much more. This months food drive was funded solely by one volunteer who, after participating in the January food drive decided to donate thousands of dollars to be able to provide even more food to those in need.

Zach Satterlee of Lifescape says, “A lot of our senior clients are already socially isolated. The pandemic has made it even worse, making them more isolated so providing events like this and through our services at Lifescape, we are able to reach those seniors who are even further isolated than they normally are even without the pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford man killed in E. State Street crash identified
Renee Hill, 16, died saving her 3-year-old cousin from a sledding accident in which the sled...
Teen killed saving 3-year-old cousin from sledding accident, family says
38 people were arrested as a result of the undercover operation.
38 arrested in undercover operation targeting sex offenders and predators
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Grant money graphic.
$10K small business recovery grant application available through Tuesday night

Latest News

File image
Trying to remain hopeful on the job hunt during the COVID-19 pandemic
Another brutally cold night is on tap, but the worst of the cold is still to come.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/10/2021
WWII veteran turns 100 in Poplar Grove
Poplar Grove WWII Veteran turns 100 years old Wednesday
WWII veteran turns 100 in Poplar Grove
Poplar Grove WWII Veteran Turns 100