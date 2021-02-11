Lifescape hosts second senior food drive thru, more than 500 people show up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second months in a row, Lifescape holds a senior food drive thru hoping to support the elderly in the Stateline who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 500 people showed up to Heartland Community Church to pick up food. The boxes were packed full of breakfast foods, pasta, soups and much more. This months food drive was funded solely by one volunteer who, after participating in the January food drive decided to donate thousands of dollars to be able to provide even more food to those in need.

Zach Satterlee of Lifescape says, “A lot of our senior clients are already socially isolated. The pandemic has made it even worse, making them more isolated so providing events like this and through our services at Lifescape, we are able to reach those seniors who are even further isolated than they normally are even without the pandemic.”

