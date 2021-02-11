IDPH: 2,838 new cases of COVID-19, 102 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,838 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 102 additional deaths on Thursday.

The deaths are listed below:

- Clay County: 1 female 80′s

- Clinton County: 1 female 80′s

- Coles County: 1 male 60′s

- Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 1 female 40′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 4 males 50′s, 6 females 60′s, 6 males 60′s, 7 females 70′s, 7 males 70′s, 7 females 80′s, 7 males 80′s, 4 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 40′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Greene County: 1 female 50′s

- Grundy County: 1 male 60′s

- Jefferson County: 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Knox County: 1 female 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 50′s

- Lawrence County: 1 male 60′s

- Livingston County: 1 male 80′s

- Logan County: 1 female 90′s

- Marion County: 1 male 70′s

- McLean County: 1 male 60′s

- Monroe County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Moultrie County: 1 male 70′s

- Randolph County: 1 male 70′s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 90′s

- Stephenson County: 1 male 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Vermilion County: 1 male 70′s

- Washington County: 1 female 90′s

- Whiteside County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 90′s

- Will County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 3 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90′s

Approximately 80 cases previously reported in McLean County have been removed from both the statewide and McLean County totals due to false positives. IDPH is currently reviewing this situation.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,155,833 cases, including 19,841 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,525 specimens for a total of 16,918,910. As of Wednesday night, 1,954 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 448 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 4 to 10, 2021 is 3.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 4 to 10, 2021 is 3.9 percent.

A total of 1,929,850 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 456,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,385,950. A total of 1,549,108 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 226,974 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 56,094 doses. On Wednesday, 69,029 doses were administered.

