Local bakery offering free ice cream to SwedishAmerican employees

Johnson said this is the last she could do for the nurses and doctors who saved her life.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After spending a month in the ICU on a ventilator, Quixotic Bakery owner Judy Johnson decided to give back to the front line workers who took care of her during her fight with COVID-19.

This upcoming weekend she is giving back in a sweet way, offering free ice cream to any SwedishAmerican employee who comes to the bakery at the Vintage Pop Up hosted by Rockford City Market. Just make sure to bring your employee ID and badge.

“When I went into the ICU I was pretty scared and one of the nurses looked at me and she said that she had COVID-19 and she got through it and she was going to get me through it too. I promised them at the time that we were going to have an ice cream party when I got back to work and so I wanted to stick to my word,” Johnson said.

Quixotic Bakery is located at 116 N. Madison St.

