FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold to continue, several snow chances added to forecast

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Can it be possible we’re celebrating a high temperature of 15°? Given how things have played out here over the past week, 15° actually didn’t feel all that bad. Whatever small victory we were able to experience Wednesday is to be short-lived, though, as our next 15° temperature appears to be almost a week away. Clearing skies have descended upon the region Wednesday evening, which is allowing for a rapid temperature decline to commence. Where skies were first to clear west and north of the Stateline, Wind Chill Advisories have been hoisted. As of this story’s writing, the Stateline is not included in and advisory, though it’s not to be entirely ruled out that some counties could be added later on tonight.

While the Stateline is not yet under an advisory, it's possible there could be an eastward expansion if clearing works in a bit earlier. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Advisory or not, it’s not going to be pretty overnight. Temperatures are to fall rapidly Wednesday evening, and will be within striking distance of 0° as early as 9:00 or 10:00pm. Furthermore, any location that may have briefly seen wind chills in positive territory will have chills back in the negative by then.

Temperatures will be nearing 0° later this evening, with chills heading back well below 0°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, it’ll only go downhill from there. When the time comes to depart for work or school Thursday morning, expect wind chills in the teens or even 20s below zero.

Come Thursday morning, temperatures will be well below zero with wind chills of -20° or locally colder. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If the cold’s not enough, it’s appearing increasingly likely that we’re on track to receive multiple rounds of light, fluffy snow in the coming days. The first disturbance to generate snowfall chances here arrives late in the day Thursday. A period of several hours of fluffy powder is to take us through the evening, with up to an inch of accumulation a possibility.

Light, fluffy snow may arrive as early as late Thursday afternoon, but chances will increase in the evening and overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second, slightly stronger system arrives Friday evening, and will likely continue through Saturday’s opening hours. While not likely to be a heavy snowfall producer, it’s possible that it could deposit another fluffy inch or two in total.

Another storm system may spread snow our way Friday evening and into the overnight hours. It's possible some snow may linger into early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The extreme cold again takes over the headlines following this storm system’s departure. The heart of the cold air arrives in its wake. Temperatures from Saturday through Monday will be anywhere between 25° and 33° below normal. To provide some context, the normal high during this period is 33°. Simple math suggests Sunday’s high temperature may fail to reach 0° in some colder, outlying locations. A 0° high temperature would shatter the record for the coldest Valentine’s Day ever here. That record was 10° set back in 1943. It’d also be the second latest occurrence of a 0° high temperature on record!

Temperatures from Saturday through Monday will be at least 25° below normal. Sunday's high is forecast to be 0°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The forecast focus then shifts back to snow as a new workweek arrives. A third storm system takes aim on the region later in the day Monday, spreading another round of snow our way. Snow appears a good bet to continue into Monday night and perhaps even Tuesday’s onset. While it’s far too early to speculate on how much, if any accumulation will come out of this system, it appears that at least some accumulation is quite feasible.

We'll need to pay close attention to another system early next week. This would have the potential of more significant snowfall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A gradual easing of the chill follows. Temperatures return to the teens Tuesday and Wednesday, and a trio of 20s follows Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.