Winnebago Co. adds 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.7 percent.
Winnebago County(Winnebago County)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 24 cases of COVID-19 along with one death Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 26,227 from 26,203 on Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 to 412 from 411 on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 27,709 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from Thursday’s report of 50.

