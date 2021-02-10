Winn. Co. Republican Party adopts ‘de facto censure’ of those who voted to impeach former Pres. Trump

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Republican Party members send a strong message of disapproval to 16th District Representative Adam Kinzinger after he votes to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“When you have violence in politics, politics is broken,” Kinzinger said

When violence and destruction stormed the stairs of the United States Capitol last month, everything changed for Kinzinger.

“I felt true real evil a few times in my life and that was one of them,” Kinzinger said. “I just felt a real darkness a real sense of evil and I can’t explain it beyond that.”

Kinzinger says he barricaded himself in his office, he says that experience led to him to vote to impeach former President Trump.

“This is a vote that if I would have voted against impeachment I would have regretted forever,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger’s vote did come with backlash from members of the republican party, including in Winnebago County where GOP members adopt what they call a “de facto censure” of the 11-year veteran lawmaker. Members voted on a statement to implement the censure:

“We strongly disagree with any Republican, Congressman Adam Kinzinger included, who voted to impeach President Trump, without evidence of inciting an insurrection, or those who vote to convict him in the U.S. Senate, and ultimately the voters will be the arbiters of any vote taken by an elected official. It is our collective belief that uniting the party will be the single greatest endeavor moving forward. Our elected officials must unite behind defeating the Biden Administration’s radical left-wing agenda. Now, therefore, be it resolved the Winnebago County Central Committee does hereby adopt this statement in condemnation of impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.”

“We need to let them know that it’s not okay to disregard the constitution and vote to impeach with no evidence,” Winnebago County Republican Party Member Austin Scott Davies said.

Davies proposed the statement to the board, he says the goal is to send a loud message to Kinzinger.

“The reason I bring forward my censure is not to support Trump. It’s to censure Kinzinger,” Davies said.

“I’d prefer not to be censured but I really really will not lose an ounce of sleep if I am not even an ounce,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger says he supports the GOP, it’s the party he grew up with, but he does not agree with the direction he feels it is going.

“I’m a Republican,” Kinzinger said. “I don’t know if I’m so proud at the moment of what the party has done but I am proud of the number of Republicans that are beginning to stand up in the party and say we need to take this back this is not who we are and it’s not our great history.”

“Kinzinger, we don’t want him here in Winnebago County,” Davies said.

