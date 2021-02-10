Valentines for Seniors project exceeds expectations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “The overwhelming support we’ve seen for this project demonstrates that even in tough times, our community is still willing to come together to show support for those most vulnerable,” said Sen. Syverson. “The reception and participation that I’ve witnessed with this novel project has been truly astounding, and I’m excited to be able to bring a small amount of joy to our senior citizen community.”

Since January, Sen. Syverson has been collecting Valentine’s Day cards from local organizations, schools, church groups, businesses and residents. The project has gained national recognition, with participation coming in from organizations and groups all over the country.

Currently, more than 6,000 cards have been collected as part of the project. Each card has been either handmade or have simple messages that remind the seniors they are cared about. ”What started out as a small project has blossomed into this momentous display of selflessness,” said Sen. Syverson. “Due to the outpouring of support for the project, we’re having to bring in volunteers to sort the cards and prepare them for delivery.”

Volunteers will meet Wednesday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at 555 S. Perryville in Rockford to begin sorting and packaging the cards to be delivered to various long-term and senior citizen housing facilities throughout the 35th District.

